AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,852 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BK traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 531,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,747. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

