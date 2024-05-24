AXS Investments LLC Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in American International Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. 781,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

