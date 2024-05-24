AXS Investments LLC Has $962,000 Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,171,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after purchasing an additional 95,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 545.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 103,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 204,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BIZD stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 288,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

