AXS Investments LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 16,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 8,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.06. 3,816,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,186,455. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. StockNews.com raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

