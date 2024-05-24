AXS Investments LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $959,260,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,029,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,841,000 after purchasing an additional 70,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,668,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,435,000 after purchasing an additional 172,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,579,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,604,000 after buying an additional 125,263 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.42. The company had a trading volume of 623,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.90 and a 200 day moving average of $211.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

