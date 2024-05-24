AXS Investments LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 171.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 210,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,339,000.

NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $26.25. 178,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

