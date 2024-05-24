AXS Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Lennar by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.13. 397,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,407. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.66. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

