AXS Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 300 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,841,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Booking by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $54.38 on Friday, hitting $3,807.06. The company had a trading volume of 84,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,960. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,597.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,490.14.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

