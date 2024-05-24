Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.49. 1,178,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.71 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.38.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

