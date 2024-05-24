Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 3,208 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 614,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 520,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 56,655 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $891,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,514,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.