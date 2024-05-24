Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 23 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Booking by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Booking by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $50.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,803.19. 88,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,011. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,597.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,490.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

