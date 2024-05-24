Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $931,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $53.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $609.25. 2,945,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,675. The company has a market cap of $170.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

