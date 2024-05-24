Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.76. 1,773,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.02 and its 200-day moving average is $451.63. The company has a market cap of $440.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $489.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

