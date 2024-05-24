Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.09. 494,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,710. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

