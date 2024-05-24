Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $305.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.17.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $215.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.93. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.