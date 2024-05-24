AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,202.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. 15,023,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,154,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

