Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Director Acquires $10,535.50 in Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Wiley Wilkinson acquired 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $10,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Astrotech Stock Performance

ASTC stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Astrotech Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

