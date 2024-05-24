AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a £105 ($133.45) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £125 ($158.87) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.99) to GBX 9,900 ($125.83) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £118 ($149.97).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £123.44 ($156.89) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is £113.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is £106.68. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,461 ($120.25) and a 52-week high of £124.88 ($158.72). The firm has a market cap of £191.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3,876.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

