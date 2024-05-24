Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Announces $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Assurant has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Assurant has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Assurant to earn $16.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant has a 1 year low of $118.45 and a 1 year high of $189.48.

In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

