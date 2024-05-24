Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Director John G. Mchutchison Sells 2,117 Shares

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) Director John G. Mchutchison sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $31,606.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,222.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 2.2 %
ASMB stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,241. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48.
Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 265,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.
