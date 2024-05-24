Ascential (LON:ASCL) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 395 ($5.02) price objective on the stock.

Ascential Stock Performance

LON:ASCL opened at GBX 331.50 ($4.21) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33,150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 312.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 298.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 316.35 ($4.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 550.80 ($7.00).

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 128.60 ($1.63) per share. This is a positive change from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60,000.00%.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.