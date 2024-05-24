Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Insider Mark Hall Acquires 10,000 Shares

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,600.00 ($13,733.33).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Argo Global Listed Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

