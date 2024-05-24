Ardelyx’s (ARDX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 112.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 2,355,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,916. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.87. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,429. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 37.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 326.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 101,850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 162,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ardelyx by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

