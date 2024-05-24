Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 672,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,920,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Ardelyx Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,389,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,429 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 365,809 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 4,110,494 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after buying an additional 1,512,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 68.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 1,584,597 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth about $9,384,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

