Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.03 and last traded at $102.79. Approximately 162,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,670,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.93.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

