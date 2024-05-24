Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 958,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,584,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLD. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $561.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 4.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.