APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Position Increased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,972 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust's holdings in APA were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 90.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $457,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 17.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.47. 1,658,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,586,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business's revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

