Anthony J. Labozzetta Buys 868 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta purchased 868 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $13,844.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,939.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFS opened at $15.14 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFS shares. TheStreet lowered Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Provident Financial Services

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.