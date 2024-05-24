ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.33% of ANSYS worth $103,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $328.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.34 and its 200-day moving average is $326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

