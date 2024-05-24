Analyzing Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 15.56% 8.69% 0.82% Signature Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and Signature Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Signature Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Signature Bank.

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Signature Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $115.36 million 2.93 $30.04 million $2.44 12.01 Signature Bank $2.70 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Guaranty Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Signature Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Signature Bank on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trustee, custodial and escrow, investment management, retirement plan, ATM, night depository, direct deposit, and cashier's check services, as well as online and mobile banking services; debit cards; letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers asset management and investment products; and retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles. Further, the company provides wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and purchases, sells, and assembles small business administration loans and pools. Additionally, it offers individual and group insurance products, including health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products for business and private clients. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 37 private client offices located in the metropolitan New York area, Connecticut, California, and North Carolina. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

