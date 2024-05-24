Analyzing Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) & Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and Exicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virios Therapeutics N/A -127.42% -113.61% Exicure N/A 27.15% 15.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and Exicure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virios Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.30 million ($0.27) -0.78 Exicure $28.83 million 0.10 -$2.58 million $2.11 0.16

Volatility and Risk

Exicure has higher revenue and earnings than Virios Therapeutics. Virios Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Virios Therapeutics has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exicure has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Virios Therapeutics and Exicure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virios Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Exicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Virios Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Exicure shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Virios Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Exicure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exicure beats Virios Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia. It also develops IMC-2, a combination of valacyclovir and celecoxib for the treatment of managing the fatigue, sleep, attention, pain, autonomic function, and anxiety associated with long COVID. The company was formerly known as Innovative Med Concepts, LLC and changed its name to Virios Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

