Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT at $34.42

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,519,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,667 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,313,000 after buying an additional 1,660,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,236,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,360,000 after buying an additional 1,129,000 shares during the period.

SNDX stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

