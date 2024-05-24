Analysts Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Price Target at $39.13

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

STAG opened at $35.12 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

