Analysts Set OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Price Target at C$4.17

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$3.03 on Friday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

