Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) PT at $9.46

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CEMEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEMEX Trading Down 0.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CEMEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,024,000 after purchasing an additional 152,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,521,007 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 41.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after buying an additional 5,542,723 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after buying an additional 1,471,407 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,341,000 after buying an additional 318,541 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CX opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.