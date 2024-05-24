Analysts Offer Predictions for Westlake Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Westlake in a report released on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $6.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.40. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK opened at $156.65 on Wednesday. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $103.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.20 and a 200 day moving average of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,152 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Westlake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,334,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,961,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,608 shares of company stock worth $2,676,565. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

