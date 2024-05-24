Analysts Offer Predictions for Allient Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Allient in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Allient’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allient’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

ALNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Allient stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Allient has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.30. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.65 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allient during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Allient during the first quarter valued at $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allient during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allient during the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Allient during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,901.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $164,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,901.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,382 shares of company stock worth $1,191,296 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Allient’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

