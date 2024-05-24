Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Shares of ADI opened at $234.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.92 and a 200 day moving average of $193.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,171,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 892.4% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

