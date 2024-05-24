Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Up 4.6%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.14 and last traded at $43.84. Approximately 54,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 433,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $655,145. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 112,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 798,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after acquiring an additional 205,932 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

