Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Americanas Price Performance

BZWHF remained flat at $23.37 during midday trading on Friday. Americanas has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63.

