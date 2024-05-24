American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Loop Capital from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMWD. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.32. 149,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,992. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American Woodmark by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Woodmark by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

