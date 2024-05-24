American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.28. 677,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,750. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

