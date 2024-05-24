AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
AMCON Distributing stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $135.70 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.55.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. AMCON Distributing comprises about 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.
About AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
