Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Altus Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.85 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Altus Group

Altus Group Stock Performance

TSE:AIF opened at C$47.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$35.29 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.77%.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.