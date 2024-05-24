Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.98

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.98 and last traded at $92.90, with a volume of 242969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALTR

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $807,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $403,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $807,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,969 shares of company stock worth $32,635,434 over the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Altair Engineering by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,430,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,070,844,000 after acquiring an additional 196,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock worth $512,100,000 after acquiring an additional 182,840 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440,081 shares of the software’s stock valued at $210,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock valued at $132,570,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock worth $99,494,000 after purchasing an additional 583,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.