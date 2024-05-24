Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) PT Lowered to $20.00 at DA Davidson

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of ALTG opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.67. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $521.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alta Equipment Group

In other news, COO Craig Brubaker sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $87,156.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,056.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Craig Brubaker sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $87,156.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,056.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 17,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $197,191.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,173.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,578 shares of company stock worth $681,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

