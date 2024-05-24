Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

NYSE:APT opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Colleen J. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,931.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director James Buchan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,995.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colleen J. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $215,365 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 62,437 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 893.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 108,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

