Allstate Corp Sells 77 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.43.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.83. 662,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,442. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.77 and a 200 day moving average of $309.77.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

