Allstate Corp Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Allstate Corp raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. WBI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,566 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Kore Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $2,299,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,676,993. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

