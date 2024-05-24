Allstate Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.00. 426,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,236. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

